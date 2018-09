When Tesla hit a production pace of around 7,000 car a week (including 5,000 Model 3) at the end of June, we thought that the 6,000 Model 3 a week (target for August) was just around the corner. However, the production rate decreased and even Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker noticed that using its algorithm.



New data from insiders comes to us through Electrek, which says that during the past seven days, Tesla produced around 6,700 cars – that’s near the record from June.



