Tesla Model 3 Scores Yet Another IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating

Agent009 submitted on 3/5/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:55:52 AM

0 user comments | Views : 418 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Tesla Model 3 has retained its stellar safety rating from the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), earning the organization’s rare Top Safety Pick+ award for 2020.

The announcement was shared by the electric car maker and the safety group on their official Twitter accounts.

Not a lot of vehicles receive the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick+ rating. To earn the award, vehicles must have “Good” scores in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. “Good” ratings are also required for the vehicle’s headlights, a metric that is particularly challenging for many carmakers. Even the first iterations of the Tesla Model S and the Chevy Bolt, for example, were given a “Poor” rating by the agency since their headlights were so bright, they could blind other drivers.



Read Article


Tesla Model 3 Scores Yet Another IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]