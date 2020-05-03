Tesla Model 3 Scores Yet Another IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating

The Tesla Model 3 has retained its stellar safety rating from the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), earning the organization’s rare Top Safety Pick+ award for 2020. The announcement was shared by the electric car maker and the safety group on their official Twitter accounts.

Not a lot of vehicles receive the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick+ rating. To earn the award, vehicles must have “Good” scores in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. “Good” ratings are also required for the vehicle’s headlights, a metric that is particularly challenging for many carmakers. Even the first iterations of the Tesla Model S and the Chevy Bolt, for example, were given a “Poor” rating by the agency since their headlights were so bright, they could blind other drivers.