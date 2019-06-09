Tesla Model S Vs Porsche Taycan, Which Is The BETTER Sport Sedan?

The Tesla Model S has been in production since 2012, if you can believe it. So by the time Mercedes, BMW and Audi launch their own takes on what a fully-electric premium 4-door GT should be, we’ll be likely to have gone nearly a decade until the full establishment of this segment.

Thankfully, Porsche wasn’t willing to wait that long, giving the VW Group its first-ever (true) warrior to pit against the Model S. Audi’s e-tron GT is of course on its way too, but not for another 12 months or so.