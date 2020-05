Tesla has filed with the Chinese government for approval to sell a new version of the Model 3 with cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries



Early on, Tesla adopted its own version of the energy-dense NCA battery cell for its electric vehicles, which went against most of the industry who uses NCM cells.

There have been reports stating that Tesla is switching to NCM battery cells for its Chinese Model 3 vehicles built at Gigafactory Shanghai.