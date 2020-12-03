Tesla Moves To The Top Of The 50 Most Innovative Companies Rankings

Tesla ranked third overall in the list of The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.

Tesla also topped the list of the Most Innovative Transportation Companies of 2020 by the same publication.

The Silicon Valley-based carmaker finished just behind social media platform Snap and tech-giant Microsoft, which finished first and second, respectively. In the transportation sector, Tesla grabbed the top spot while Brightline/Virgin Trains, the first new privately-held passenger rail system in the United States in 100 years, finished second. Software company Swiftly, which helps cities optimize public transit systems using data analysis snagged the third spot.



