Tesla Moves To Top Of Australia's Most Trusted Brands List

According to Roy Morgan's Annual Risk Report for 2020, shared by CarAdvice, Tesla makes it into the top three most trusted automotive brands in Australia, based on a consumer survey.

It made the list last year as well, though it was in the 7th position.

The Roy Morgan annual survey looked to 7,000 respondents for its data. Toyota took the top spot, arguably as expected. Mazda came in at No. 2, followed by Tesla in the three spot. This pushed Honda down to number four. Surpassing Honda in trust is a notable achievement since the Japanese company banks on customer service and has a long-standing positive reputation in such consumer metrics.



