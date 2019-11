Tesla is going to start offering free “all-weather protection kits” with mud flaps in regions with tough climates after some paint issues were reported by Model 3 owners after last winter.



In places with tough winters where they use salt and sand on the road, some Model 3 owners have reported surprisingly fast paint degradation behind the wheels.



Like with other cars, Tesla Model 3 owners turned to aftermarket products like Xpel paint protection film and even mud flaps.





