Tesla Owner Install Ski Passthrough In His 8 Month Old Model 3, And Finds THIS!

When you buy a car, you may do whatever you want with it – even trash it, if you will.

That said, we would never recommend you to cut your Tesla Model 3 seats as the FrostyFingers YouTube channel has done in Norway. That voids the warranty for them. It may also compromise their structural integrity, even if you like skiing as much as the videomaker seems to do. That said, the video above shows something more relevant than a personal decision on what to do with a car. It reveals something eight-month-old vehicles should never have: rust.

