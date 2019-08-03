Tesla Pickup Test Mule Caught In The Wild!

An eagle-eyed member of the Tesla community might have just snapped the first picture of a Tesla pickup truck test mule.

The sighting transpired on Wednesday in Ohio, and it involved a truck car carrier full of Tesla electric cars, plus one heavily wrapped pickup truck with a Ford F-150 body.

Tesla has used the body of other vehicles for its test mules in the past. Before the company unveiled the Tesla Semi, a test mule of the electric long-hauler was spotted with what appeared to be a Cascadia truck body. A video of the vehicle even showcased the now-recognizable acceleration of the all-electric truck. Thus, it will not be too surprising if Tesla is adopting the same strategy with its pickup truck test mule, using a Ford F-150 body for the vehicle.



