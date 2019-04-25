Tesla Posts ANOTHER Loss In First Quarter, How Long Can This Go On?

Tesla Inc. continues to struggle in the present even as CEO Elon Musk tries to shift investor focus to the future. The automaker posted a $702 million net loss in the first three months of 2019, which Musk telegraphed in February after originally claiming the company would earn money every quarter this year. The loss, slightly smaller than in the same period a year ago, snapped a modest streak of two consecutive profitable quarters for Tesla. The company has generated net income in only four quarters since becoming publicly traded in 2010. The electric vehicle maker's first-quarter revenue jumped 33 percent to $4.54 billion from the same period a year earlier.



