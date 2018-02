Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's rocket venture is making major strides in space, but his car company is struggling to find profits on the ground.

A day after SpaceX successfully launched the most powerful rocket in the world, Tesla posted a $675.4 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with a net loss of $121.3 million a year ago. The company reported total revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, up from $2.28 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.