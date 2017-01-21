Tesla Quietly Launches A New Model S And Model X — The 100D Gets The MOST Miles On A Charge For Full-On EVs

According to reports, Tesla has very quietly added a new model to the Model S and Model X.

Called the 100D, you lose the "P," and supercar performance; however, you gain something far more important.

That would be more miles on a charge.

The Model S 100D can do a claimed 335 miles of driving and the Model X 100D can achieve 295 miles on a full charge. As this applies to all EVs, this depends on driving style and weather conditions.

If you were considering ordering a new Tesla, keep these 100D models in your consideration set. While you will not get the same performance as the P100D vehicles, these 100D vehicles only run $3,000 bucks more than the 90D variants and the 100Ds get to 60 in 4.2 and 4.8 seconds in the Model S and Model X, respectively.



TheSteve

Yeah, the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S (P100D variant) will get you an estimated 315 miles on a single charge! It's pretty impressive what an EV with a base price of US$137,800 can get 'cha.

My (non-sarcastic) thinking is that's an awful lot of money to pay to make an "I'm Green" statement.

I also believe that when we can get that kind of range in an EV that's priced "for the rest of us", EVs will take a much more significant market share from ICE.

