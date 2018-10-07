Tesla Racing Series Runs Into Snag, Batteries Can't Hack More Than One Lap

No matter how close the electric takeover of the auto industry seems, there’s always the occasional reminder that the future isn’t as perfect or as within reach as we imagine.

Take this Tesla-based Electric GT Championship race car, which only made it a lap and a half at full power recently before getting too hot.

Despite production Model S cars having a reputation for not lasting long on track, that “full power” part is key, and a spokesperson from Electric GT told Jalopnik in an email that several factors contributed to this racing version’s quick return to the pits for some air.

 

Electric GT is a series for electric production race cars that’s been approved by the FIA, which governs dozens of international racing series including Formula One. The series uses a modified Tesla Model S P100D with 778 horsepower, and announced Monday that it wants to expand with more manufacturers and more powerful cars over the next five years.



joneshamilton

BUTTTT>....
SanCarolEV promised me a showroom Tesla would destroy a Honda Civic on a track.

I still say no Tesla can beat a Civic at a track

joneshamilton

Posted on 7/10/2018 10:48:06 AM   

