Tesla Raises, Lowers, Then Raises AWD Option Price On Model 3

Tesla can’t seem to make up its mind when it comes to the price of Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive option of the Model 3.

The automaker is now changing the price for their third time in a few months – making it 20% more expensive at $6,000. When Tesla introduced the Dual Motor option on the Model 3 earlier this year, it set the price at $5,000.

It was surprising to many reservation holders because CEO Elon Musk had previously said that the option will be less expensive than it was on Model S, which was also $5,000.



TomM

Still another manufactured reason why TESLA cannot produce all the Base Price Model 3's that they accepted deposits on. By never producing them - they essentially have raised their final price due to the loss of the full tax breaks as well.

Vette71

Seems like it is the search for profits and cash is driving this, as it should at this point in Tesla's life. It is however positioning the Model 3 as a smaller premium vehicle, and not an EV for the masses as it was intended. The question for Tesla is what has to occur for the $35K Model to make it into production? Seems like it's a long way off if ever.

