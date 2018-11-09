Tesla Raises, Lowers, Then Raises AWD Option Price On Model 3

Tesla can’t seem to make up its mind when it comes to the price of Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive option of the Model 3. The automaker is now changing the price for their third time in a few months – making it 20% more expensive at $6,000. When Tesla introduced the Dual Motor option on the Model 3 earlier this year, it set the price at $5,000. It was surprising to many reservation holders because CEO Elon Musk had previously said that the option will be less expensive than it was on Model S, which was also $5,000.



