Tesla has yet to announce its final decision on whether it plans to build Model Y at its factory in Fremont, California or Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, but it has now reportedly started work to prepare for Model Y production in Fremont.



When Tesla launched the Model Y in March, the company started taking pre-orders and it said that the first deliveries would start as early as ‘Fall 2020’.



At the time, the automaker didn’t disclose its production plans for the new electric vehicles.





