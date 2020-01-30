Tesla Readies Model Y For March Deliveries

Tesla Model Y first deliveries will begin in March of this year. The all-electric carmaker noted in its Q4 2019 Update Letter that the production ramp for the crossover began as early as January 2020. The company also stated that the Environmental Protection Agency has increased the Model Y’s Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive range to 315 miles, from its original 280-mile rating.

Tesla noted that the pace of its producing vehicles has improved significantly. Crediting the improvements the company has made in its production of the Model 3 in the United States, the Fremont factory has started producing the Model Y and expects to produce 500,000 units of the crossover each year. The vehicle is planned to enter production at Giga Shanghai in 2021.