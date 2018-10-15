Tesla Registers 13,000 New Model 3 VINs In Two Days - How Long Until They Outsell The German Luxury Brands COMBINED?

Tesla ended the third quarter on a strong note, but if the electric car maker’s activities this October so far are any indication, it appears that the company is looking to end Q4 in an even more remarkable fashion.

Amidst reports that Tesla has produced the 100,000th Model 3, the Silicon Valley-based company also registered more than 13,000 new Model 3 VINs in just two days.

This weekend’s VIN registrations were notable, considering that as of October 8, Tesla had already registered around 17,800 Model 3 in Q4. This past weekend’s filings were remarkable in their own right, as it saw the registration of the biggest batch of Model 3 VINs yet – 9,426 vehicles, ~52% of which are estimated to be Dual Motor AWD. With these latest filings, Tesla had registered a total of 148,386 Model 3 VINs to date.



User Comments

ilovecar2015

Too much Tesla koolaid already! I like Tesla and glad they brought attention to EV market. But this is ridiculous.

Tesla DID NOT sell that many cars, they just simple delivered them. Meaning months and months of accumulated backorder. Until Tesla no longer has backorder, then you can use the word sell.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/15/2018 2:52:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

What does this have to do with Luxury cars?

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/15/2018 3:00:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

So this is why Elon stockpiled all those Model 3s all over empty parking lots in California.

So he could hold them all and release them all at once for a headline.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/15/2018 3:02:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Autospies Q = "How Long Until They Outsell The German Luxury Brands COMBINED?"

MrE30 A = Up to 5 minutes before the Tesla order backlog runs out and then the normal, non-backlog, pace of sales will reveal itself - I suspect the normal pace of sales will track that of Alfa-Romeo's.

The pheonomena that is the greatest parallel to Tesla is the hype surrounding the launch of "Snap-chat Spectacles" two years ago. https://www.spectacles.com/

People (mostly affluent teenagers) waited in line for hours to get $200 sunglasses with Bluetooth snap-chat cameras built-in, only to get them home and realize that there was really nothing to them. Once the word got out, they sell at a trickle.

The week after the last "backlog" Model 3 has been delivered is when they get driven over the proverbial cliff.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/15/2018 3:35:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

