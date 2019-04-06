Tesla Repeatedly Cited For Air Quality Compliance Issues

The repeated notices of violations and permit deviations at Tesla’s Fremont factory over the last 18 months, first reported exclusively by The Drive, center on one of the plant’s most persistent trouble spots: the paint shop.

Paint shops consistently the biggest air quality challenge for any car factory, but at Fremont a witches brew of technical problems, fires, poor record keeping and an apparent disregard for environmental compliance has led to a pollution problem whose magnitude we may never fully understand.

