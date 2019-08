We really have no way of knowing for sure when Tesla will be able to officially release its Full Self-Driving technology. CEO Elon Musk continues to tout the tech and share that it's coming sooner rather than later. However, he's also clear to point out that there are many challenges. Even if Tesla gets to the point that it feels it's ready to roll out the autonomous system, there will likely be regulatory issues, among other roadblocks.



