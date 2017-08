Tesla CEO Elon Musk surprised people earlier this year when he said that Model Y, Tesla’s upcoming small SUV, will be built on a new platform for production in “late 2019 to 2020”.

That was a change from their previous plan to build the vehicle on the Model 3 platform in order to bring it to market faster.

Now Musk said that he walked back on his latest announcement and Tesla will go back to its original plan in order to bring the car to market sooner.