Tesla CEO Elon Musk stressed this week that the electric car maker is not spending much to market its Model 3, a sedan the company is counting on to enter the mainstream.

"We're not promoting the car," he said on an earnings call Wednesday. "If you go to our stores, we don't even want to talk about it, really, because we want to talk about the thing that we can supply. If somebody orders a Model 3 now, it's probably late next-year before they get it."