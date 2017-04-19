Tesla Semi Truck Coming This September, Pickup To Follow

The news flow from Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to be prolific. Today’s revelation concerns the company plans around producing an all-electric semi-truck, rendered here. Better still, according to Musk on Twitter, Tesla will reveal it just a few months – as early as September 2017.



What does "seriously next level" mean? It could be anything. Earlier reports from last year (again from Musk) indicated Tesla’s Jerome Guillen was already driving and testing the Tesla semi project, although, we have yet to catch any evidence of the program in the wild.



