Tesla Semi Truck Coming This September, Pickup To Follow

The news flow from Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to be prolific.

Today’s revelation concerns the company plans around producing an all-electric semi-truck, rendered here. Better still, according to Musk on Twitter, Tesla will reveal it just a few months – as early as September 2017.

What does "seriously next level" mean? It could be anything. Earlier reports from last year (again from Musk) indicated Tesla’s Jerome Guillen was already driving and testing the Tesla semi project, although, we have yet to catch any evidence of the program in the wild.

User Comments

MDarringer

And the happy unicorns are dancing in fields of clover!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/20/2017 10:27:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Tesla really needs some of that forward thinking exhibited by Lincoln, which has so far taken years to write "Navigator" on the side of a Ford Expedition and sell it for an extra $20,000.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 4/20/2017 10:43:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

