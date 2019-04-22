Tesla Sends Team To China Instead Of Mars To Investigate Model S EXPLOSION.

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

said it has sent a team to investigate a video on Chinese social media that showed a parked Tesla Model S exploding, the latest in a string of fire incidents involving its cars.

The video, time-stamped Sunday evening and widely shared on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, shows the parked EV emit smoke and burst into flames seconds later. A video purportedly of the aftermath showed a line of three cars destroyed.

No one can verify the video is real but view for yourself.



runbuh

https://news.yahoo.com/spacex-suffers-serious-setback-crew-150115046.html
"Over the weekend, the company's recently flown Dragon crew capsule was engulfed in smoke and flames on an engine test stand at Cape Canaveral. SpaceX was testing the Dragon's abort thrusters when Saturday's accident occurred."

Coincidence?

