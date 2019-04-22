Tesla Sends Team To China Instead Of Mars To Investigate Model S EXPLOSION.

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. said it has sent a team to investigate a video on Chinese social media that showed a parked Tesla Model S exploding, the latest in a string of fire incidents involving its cars.

<span style="font-size: small;"><span style="font-family: Verdana;"><br></span></span>

The video, time-stamped Sunday evening and widely shared on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, shows the parked EV emit smoke and burst into flames seconds later. A video purportedly of the aftermath showed a line of three cars destroyed.



No one can verify the video is real but view for yourself.

