Tesla Shares Hit $780 In Trading - How High Can It Go?

Tesla closed at $780 per share on Monday, its highest peak for the day (or ever) during market-hours trading.

This figure represents a 39.8 percent growth from this time last week and an even larger jump of 321 percent from 2019's low point of $185.16 per share. This number solidifies Tesla's position as the most valuable American automaker with a market cap of $140.6 billion; more than General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler combined.

To imagine that growth a little bit more – if you purchased $1,000 of TSLA stock at $19.20 when the company went public in June 2010 (about 52 shares), you'd be sitting on $40,560 today.


User Comments

runninglogan1

Over $900 per share now. Incredible.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 11:54:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

carloslassiter

I can't believe Trump agreed to put Musk on the $1 bill.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 3:44:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

skytop

Up to infinity and back down to hell.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 3:49:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

