Tesla Shares Hit $780 In Trading - How High Can It Go?

Tesla closed at $780 per share on Monday, its highest peak for the day (or ever) during market-hours trading. This figure represents a 39.8 percent growth from this time last week and an even larger jump of 321 percent from 2019's low point of $185.16 per share. This number solidifies Tesla's position as the most valuable American automaker with a market cap of $140.6 billion; more than General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler combined.



To imagine that growth a little bit more – if you purchased $1,000 of TSLA stock at $19.20 when the company went public in June 2010 (about 52 shares), you'd be sitting on $40,560 today.





Read Article