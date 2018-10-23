Tesla Short Seller Admidts He Was Wrong In His Stance But Is Still Suing Company

Andrew Left of Citron Research, a long-time vocal Tesla short seller who is currently suing the automaker, announced a change of heart about Tesla and even announced a long position on the stock (TSLA).



It comes when Tesla is just about to release its third quarter financial results.



Left initiated a short position on Tesla at $180 two years ago and paid for it. Like the SEC, he even sued Tesla and Elon Musk over the former comments about securing funding for a take-private deal.



Now the sort seller admits that he was wrong about competition catching up to Tesla – though he continues to sue the company.





