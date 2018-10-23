Tesla Short Seller Admidts He Was Wrong In His Stance But Is Still Suing Company

Agent009 submitted on 10/23/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:02:39 PM

0 user comments | Views : 358 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Andrew Left of Citron Research, a long-time vocal Tesla short seller who is currently suing the automaker, announced a change of heart about Tesla and even announced a long position on the stock (TSLA).



It comes when Tesla is just about to release its third quarter financial results.

Left initiated a short position on Tesla at $180 two years ago and paid for it. Like the SEC, he even sued Tesla and Elon Musk over the former comments about securing funding for a take-private deal.

Now the sort seller admits that he was wrong about competition catching up to Tesla – though he continues to sue the company.


Read Article


Tesla Short Seller Admidts He Was Wrong In His Stance But Is Still Suing Company

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]