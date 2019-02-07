Tesla Silences Critics, Sets New Records For Production And Deliveries In Second Quarter

Tesla Motors has set two new records during the second quarter of 2019.

With the reporting of the company’s sales figures today, it was disclosed that Tesla achieved production of 87,048 vehicles, and deliveries of 95,200 vehicles. Both of these figures are new highs for the electric vehicle maker, and come in above most analysts’ expected numbers for the quarter.

This production report is great news for Tesla, and a 7% surge in their stock today confirms that Wall St. is just as happy as Mr. Musk undoubtedly is.


