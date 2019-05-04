Tesla Sitting On A Gold Mine And Few Realize It

The advent of fully autonomous cars could result in vehicle software revenues hitting as high as $1.

2 trillion per year by 2030. This is according to recent statements from Elmar Degenhart, who serves as chief executive of Continental, one of the world’s biggest auto parts’ suppliers.

An emerging market

According to the auto parts exec, ensuring that self-driving vehicles will work correctly requires a lot of software mastery. Software is a key component for self-driving, as it will determine how well a vehicle processes signals and input from its suite of sensors. During the Auto Motor und Sport industry congress in Stuttgart, Germany on Tuesday, Degenhart noted that software is something the auto industry is lacking in. “Software competence is mission critical for successful car companies but the industry lacks scale in this competence,” he said.


