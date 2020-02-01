Tesla Slated To Make Its FIRST Chinese-made, Model 3 Deliveries By Early Next Week

Tesla Inc will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Jan.

7 at an event at its Shanghai plant, a representative for the firm told Reuters on Thursday...

...Fifteen Tesla employees who had purchased the car were the first to take delivery on Monday after the first China-made vehicles rolled off the plant’s production line in October.

The deliveries come a year after construction of Tesla’s only plant outside the United States began. Production started in October with a target of 250,000 vehicles per year once the Model Y is added to the line up.

“As Model 3s roll off Tesla’s Chinese manufacturing facility with local subsidies intact, we believe the U.S.-based focus will need to shift globally for the company,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer wrote in a note to clients...

