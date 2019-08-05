Tesla Spends $0 On Advertising Yet Leads The Industry In Organic Engagement

A recent report from competitive intelligence analysis firm BrandTotal recently determined that Tesla has the strongest organic engagement in social media among automakers.

The electric car maker was able to accomplish this despite spending $0 in paid advertising campaigns on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

For its report, the competitive intelligence firm analyzed all paid and organic social media campaigns initiated by major automotive brands over a 30 day period. These include companies such as Toyota, BMW, Ford, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, Lexus, Cadillac, Porsche, and Tesla in the United States. Based on BrandTotal’s figures, it appears that veteran automakers are still investing a large portion of their budget on Facebook, despite the platform seeing a decline in users over the past years.



User Comments

Truthy

OMG! OMG! OMG! Tesla us SO great according to their own website. Now if they can only find a way to be profitable without government welfare and scamming investors.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 10:23:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

joneshamilton

lol, Tesla spends a fortune just advertising on Autospies.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 10:40:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fatcheson

Elon Musk is their own mouth piece, he knows how to be the shiny object.

fatcheson (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 10:42:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

Tesla can't afford to advertise, good thing they have a cult-like fan base.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2019 10:48:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

