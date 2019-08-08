Tesla Stands By Stance It Is The Safest Car On The Planet After Regulators Dispute Claims

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc. stood by its Model 3 safety claims on Wednesday in the face of regulatory scrutiny, while documents showed the top U.S. automotive safety watchdog issued at least five subpoenas since last year seeking information about crashes involving the company's vehicles. Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has said the Model 3 "was engineered to be the safest car ever built" with the lowest probability of injury of all vehicles ever tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Read Article