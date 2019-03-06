Tesla Targets F-150 With A Sub $50,000 MSRP For New Pickup

Elon Musk made interesting new comments about the upcoming Tesla Pickup truck, including a first hint at the starting price, which he aims to keep under $50,000, and some of the functionality.



Tesla’s CEO has previously sought suggestions for features to add to the Tesla truck under development and he revealed some planned features, like an option for 400 to 500 miles of range, Dual Motor All-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, as well as ‘300,000 lbs of towing capacity’.



During an appearance on Ride the Lighting podcast this weekend, Musk made some new comments about the upcoming electric pickup truck.





