Tesla Testing Model 3 With New Integrated Solar Panel Roof

Agent009 submitted on 6/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:03:35 AM

1 user comments | Views : 284 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Tesla Model 3 has been modified with a solar roof as part of Lightyear’s solar car development program.



We have been reporting on Lightyear for a few years now.

The startup first caught our attention because it spun out of Solar Team Eindhoven, a group of engineering students from the Technical University of Eindhoven (Netherlands) who have been competing in the World Solar Challenge with their Stella and Stella Lux, energy positive solar cars — meaning that they can produce more energy than they consume.


Read Article


Tesla Testing Model 3 With New Integrated Solar Panel Roof

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Every car should have a solar roof panel...

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2020 11:23:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]