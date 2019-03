Tesla Inc. is largely abandoning its long-controversial retail model of factory-owned stores, it said Thursday, turning instead to an equally radical model for selling cars — online sales only.

The shift in retail strategy occurs as the California electric-vehicle maker grapples to compete in a new world of lower-priced EVs. The moves comes as Tesla announced plans to bring the $35,000 version of the Model 3 electric sedan to market as early as March.