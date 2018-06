Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a vague plan to “restructure” the company in order to achieve profitability during the second half of the year.



Following the announcement, Electrek has now learned of a round of layoffs currently ongoing at Tesla, which could see as much as 9% of the workforce leave the company.



In an email sent to employees last month and obtained by Electrek, Musk announced “a thorough reorganization” of the company:





Read Article