Tesla To Reveal Model Y SUV Plans Later This Year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday’s Q4 earnings call that the company will begin making capital investments on the Model Y compact SUV sometime in the second half of 2018.

Musk reaffirmed his position that the Model Y would be created with efficiency and rapid production in mind, and even simpler to manufacture than the Model 3.

“We are going to make some capital investments towards the end of this year related to Model Y. I don’t want to jump the gun on those, but I think we’ve got a good plan. I’m pretty excited about how we’re designing Model Y. It’s really taking a lot of lessons learned from Model 3 and saying how do we design something to be easy to manufacture instead of how to manufacture or difficult, really.” Musk said during the Q4 2017 earnings call.