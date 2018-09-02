Tesla To Reveal Model Y SUV Plans Later This Year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday’s Q4 earnings call that the company will begin making capital investments on the Model Y compact SUV sometime in the second half of 2018.

 

Musk reaffirmed his position that the Model Y would be created with efficiency and rapid production in mind, and even simpler to manufacture than the Model 3.

“We are going to make some capital investments towards the end of this year related to Model Y. I don’t want to jump the gun on those, but I think we’ve got a good plan. I’m pretty excited about how we’re designing Model Y. It’s really taking a lot of lessons learned from Model 3 and saying how do we design something to be easy to manufacture instead of how to manufacture or difficult, really.” Musk said during the Q4 2017 earnings call.



User Comments

JRobUSC

Of course they are -- they're burning through cash and losing seven figures every quarter, so they need to release an imaginary future car to generate another $400 million in deposits in order to build the last car they took $400 million in deposits on and can't actually build, the Model 3. Right on cue, really.

JRobUSC (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 10:27:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

fiftysix

LOL

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 10:58:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

fiftysix

Tesla promised 5000 model 3 PER WEEK many many months ago. Last month Tesla only sold 517.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 10:59:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

joneshamilton

Maybe Elon needs to send another Lotus sports car into space and beg for more money from the stunt.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 11:09:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

Another diversion tactic. Tesla Minivan and school bus coming next...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 11:31:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

Gee - I was told that the next vehicles to be designed from Tesla would be an Ambulance - a Fire Truck - and Front Loader Medium Tractor - ALong with a number of other new vehicles - All in the Hot Wheels form Factor!

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:12:18 PM | | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Running as fast as they can to stay ahead of their creditors. Sense is Tesla may be slip sliding away. Taking it slower may indeed allow big time competitors to catch up but expanding too fast in a complex capital intensive business has its own peril. A catch 22.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 12:35:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

At the risk of sounding jaded, every time Tesla announces a new product, I hear that as "Tesla finds yet another way to lose money."

A lot of shareholders and bondholders will be crying when the Tesla house of cards collapses.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:26:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

supermoto

The Ponzi scheme must continue!

Next they'll be taking deposits for aircraft, ships, tennis shoes, anything to keep them solvent. Too bad the deposits are not kept in escrow and will go up in smoke in the very possible event of bankrupcy.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 6:14:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

AMEN! The Model 3 is a clusterfluzzle. Supposedly the semi is going into production as is a new roadster and now another crossover.

They should redo the Model X with conventional doors and call it good.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 6:31:05 PM | | Votes: 1   

