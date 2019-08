Tesla is now facing a class-action lawsuit from an owner, who like several other Tesla owners earlier this year, saw the range of his car slashed by a software update.



Earlier this year, we reported on several reports from Tesla owners about seeing significant drops in range from 12 to 30 miles over a short period of time.

Only Model S and Model X vehicles with 85 kWh battery packs, which were discontinued in 2016, seem to be affected at this point.