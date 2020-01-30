Tesla Upsets The Market And Readies Model Y For March Deliveries

Tesla Model Y first deliveries will begin in March of this year.

The all-electric carmaker noted in its Q4 2019 Update Letter that the production ramp for the crossover began as early as January 2020. The company also stated that the Environmental Protection Agency has increased the Model Y’s Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive range to 315 miles, from its original 280-mile rating.

Tesla noted that the pace of its producing vehicles has improved significantly. Crediting the improvements the company has made in its production of the Model 3 in the United States, the Fremont factory has started producing the Model Y and expects to produce 500,000 units of the crossover each year. The vehicle is planned to enter production at Giga Shanghai in 2021.



User Comments

carloslassiter

Let the whining commence.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 10:50:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

vdiv

No extremes are good. Tesla needs a meaningful competition and neither the legacies not startups seem to be able to catch up, at least they now realize they have to. The kicking and screaming will continue.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 12:47:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

This will be the most important vehicle for Tesla that places them in the most fiercely competitive market there is right now, cute utes....

Will soccer moms, executive assistants, young professionals, and students trade their beloved practical cute utes for one with a socket...time will only tell, I love competition!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 12:59:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

As long as dads don't forget to plug them in every night, otherwise pandemonium will ensue next morning ;)

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 1:02:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

They should have had the roof be higher in the back for more luggage room. A 3rd row is silly in a CUV this small. I am sure it will do just fine once it is on sale.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 1:17:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

