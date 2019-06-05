Tesla Vehicles Can Apparently Self Diagnose Issues And Order Repair Parts

Tesla vehicles not only have the ability to drive themselves in select situations, but they can also apparently order replacement parts for problems you may not even know exist. Much like a T-1000 Terminator can fix problems on the fly, Tesla's EV lineup may now be able to self-identify maintenance needs and order parts to fix them.

Reddit user houston_wehaveaprblm posted a photo, apparently taken from the infotainment screen of a Model 3, that shows a notification of a problem with the car's power conversion system.