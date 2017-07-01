Tesla misses sales target for 2016, but Wall Street doesn’t care

gaf42 submitted on 1/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:00:57 PM

1 user comments | Views : 536 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: tesla, investors

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla announced in February that it had a plan in place to sell anywhere between 80,000 to 90,000 cars in 2016.

Unfortunately, the company fell short of both its initial target and its adjusted target of 79,000 vehicles, moving just 76,230 units last year. Though Tesla says vehicles in transit are to blame for the sales shortcoming, Wall Street doesn’t care – Tesla stock is still climbing.

Surpassing its 2015 sales figure by more than 25,000 units, investors continue to see value in the growing automaker. According to The Street, Tesla shares rose more than three percent to $223.55 on Wednesday, a day after the company had announced that it had fallen short of its intended goal. Just 22,000 vehicles were sold in the fourth quarter.

Read Article


Tesla misses sales target for 2016, but Wall Street doesn’t care

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

Subject: "...but Wall Street doesn’t care"

It's more accurate to say that Wall Street, as in "business analysts," DO care. They're the ones raising alarm bells about Tesla Motors never having made a profit, not presenting a viable business model (their current one depends on subsidies, grants, and cash from selling stock to stay alive), and always missing their own self-imposed sales and growth targets.

*Shareholders*, on the other hand, are the ones that keep on buying and bidding up Tesla stock!

Elon Musk said late in 2016 that they're on the road to profitability, and won't have to go to capital markets (that's business-speak for "raising more cash by selling more shares.") Tesla fans issued a resounding "Woo-hoo!" and many "I tolja sos". Business Analysts said (paraphrased) "according to what we're seeing, including Tesla's accounting, they're going to run out of cash. Their only options will be shut down or tap into capital markets yet again. We believe they'll issue another batch of shares in early 2017 to stay afloat."

So here we are, in early 2017, and Tesla is now making noise about soon issuing more shares, which will dilute the value of existing shares. Tesla stock buyers are eating it up, believing it's a good investment. And it IS... for as long as lots of people *believe* it is! Blackberry shares used to be $144.56 when lots of people believed they were worth it. They tumbled when people stopped believing. They never recovered.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/7/2017 11:03:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]