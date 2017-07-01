Tesla misses sales target for 2016, but Wall Street doesn’t care

Tesla announced in February that it had a plan in place to sell anywhere between 80,000 to 90,000 cars in 2016. Unfortunately, the company fell short of both its initial target and its adjusted target of 79,000 vehicles, moving just 76,230 units last year. Though Tesla says vehicles in transit are to blame for the sales shortcoming, Wall Street doesn’t care – Tesla stock is still climbing.



Surpassing its 2015 sales figure by more than 25,000 units, investors continue to see value in the growing automaker. According to The Street, Tesla shares rose more than three percent to $223.55 on Wednesday, a day after the company had announced that it had fallen short of its intended goal. Just 22,000 vehicles were sold in the fourth quarter.



