Tesla's Acquisition Of Battery Pack Assembly Plant In 2017 Is Why Germans Can't Produce In Quanity

As you may remember, Tesla acquired German automotive manufacturing automation company Grohmann Engineering way back in late 2016 and into early 2017.

Prior to Tesla's acquisition of the firm, it was affiliated with multiple German automakers. Perhaps Tesla was smart to plan ahead since it knew it would eventually open a manufacturing facility in the country?

At any rate, we assumed back then that this foresight by Tesla would eventually take a toll on German automakers, especially related to future EVs. Not only did Tesla acquire the company, but it also made sure Grohmann severed ties with its previous clients to focus on Tesla.



Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009


User Comments

carloslassiter

As Trump said, genius.

carloslassiter

Posted on 1/28/2020 3:06:17 PM   

runninglogan1

Literally years ahead of the competition.

runninglogan1

Posted on 1/28/2020 4:59:03 PM   

ricks0me

Tesla invented:
1) Strategy
2) mfg. EV's in tents
3) smoking weed on TV
4) The Super Bowl

ricks0me

Posted on 1/28/2020 5:50:46 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Masterstroke. This will hurt the German MFG's for years to come.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 1/28/2020 6:11:17 PM   

