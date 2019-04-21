Tesla's Board Set To Go From 11 To 7 — Par For The Course Or Does This STINK To You?

Tesla Inc said on Friday that four members of its eleven-member board would be leaving over the next two years, as the electric car company looks to streamline its board.



Brad Buss, Antonio Gracias, Stephen Jurvetson, and Linda Johnson Rice will not be standing for re-election in the upcoming annual meetings of stockholders in 2019 and 2020, the company said here in a regulatory filing.

The company said its directors reviewed the composition of the board “focusing on a phased streamlining of the size of the Board to allow it to operate more nimbly and efficiently..."

User Comments

MDarringer

They are winding the operation down.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/21/2019 9:58:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Circling the wagons!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/21/2019 10:03:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

