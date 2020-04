This custom Tesla Cybertruck RV camper trailer is truly exceptional. It's a home on wheels and it fits right in with the modernistic design of the Cybertruck.

The trailer is of the fifth-wheel variety and it looks to be on the large side. There are no measurements provided, but it's like 30 feet long or so and the exterior styling, though not quite as angular as the Cybertruck, still features the sharp creases and edges found on Tesla's upcoming electric pickup truck.