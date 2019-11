Just days after hosting a bumpy reveal event, Tesla secured 187,000 preorders of its new electric pickup truck, CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. A day earlier, the Palo Alto-based automaker hit 146,000 preorders within the truck's first 48 hours.



In order to preorder the much-buzzed-about Cybertruck, customers had to drop a $100 refundable deposit, according to the company's website. In the tweet, Musk seems to have conflated pre-orders with "orders..."





200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019



