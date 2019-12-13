Tesla's Cybertruck To Be Classified As A Medium Duty Truck

Tesla has been describing the Cybertruck as a pickup truck to compete with the Ford F-150 and other light-duty trucks, but now a new CARB filing from Tesla says that it will be a “medium-duty truck,” and therefore, it should have a gross vehicle weight rating over 8,501 pounds.



In a filing about Tesla’s thoughts on California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) new Advanced Clean Truck rule to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission, medium- and heavy-duty (MD and HD) vehicles, Tesla made a rare new comment on the Cybertruck: