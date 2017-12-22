Tesla's Elon Musk Delivers On ONE Promise — A Tesla Will DEFINITELY Orbit Mars

Many folks located in SoCal had an interesting Friday night when the SpaceX launch happened and created a large streak across the sky.

From some social media reports, some folks were a bit alarmed. 

I guess this is what happens when you've got the North Koreans pissed at you.

That said, not too long ago Tesla's Elon Musk said that his SpaceX rocket would feature a Tesla Roadster as its payload. And, unlike his other forecasts, it turns out this one is being delivered on. 

In recent days Musk posted on his Instagram photos of the Roadster loaded into the payload department of the rocket. As can be seen, it's the original Tesla Roadster and not the all-new concept we've seen.





User Comments

MDarringer

This is just Elon with his hand metaphorically in his pants once again.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 11:00:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 7   

qwertyfla1

Sure lets litter space with more floating junk and release more ozone depleting pollutants all for the sake of a stupid PR stunt to deflect from the numerous issues with Tesla. Musk is no environmentalist but rather a capitalist whom only pretends to be green.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 12:00:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

MDarringer

amen

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 12:15:15 PM | | Votes: 5   

TheWay

@qwertyfla1 - Just out of curiosity, was any common sense used before writing that? Musk is not sending out a 100 million dollar rocket as a publicity stunt for Tesla. It is the first launch of the Falcon Heavy which is the most powerful rocket since the Saturn. This would be a maiden launch of the rocket (so a decent chance of it going boom). It will also act as a verification launch for the military and NASA. Normally you just put a steel block in there, Musk just chose to put a Tesla Roadster in there for fun. (It is a promotion for SpaceX to get people more interested in space, not for Tesla. Tesla is actually doing very well as Model 3's are now going out in droves).

PS The Roadster will fly in a billion year orbit towards Mars. (aka, it ain't clogging Earth's orbit)

Of course you'll probably ignore all this common sense and continue your hate, sigh.

TheWay (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 12:28:20 PM | | Votes: -6   

jonesharrison

CLICK

jonesharrison (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 3:41:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

