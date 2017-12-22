Tesla's Elon Musk Delivers On ONE Promise — A Tesla Will DEFINITELY Orbit Mars

Many folks located in SoCal had an interesting Friday night when the SpaceX launch happened and created a large streak across the sky.
From some social media reports, some folks were a bit alarmed.
I guess this is what happens when you've got the North Koreans pissed at you.
That said, not too long ago Tesla's Elon Musk said that his SpaceX rocket would feature a Tesla Roadster as its payload. And, unlike his other forecasts, it turns out this one is being delivered on.
In recent days Musk posted on his Instagram photos of the Roadster loaded into the payload department of the rocket. As can be seen, it's the original Tesla Roadster and not the all-new concept we've seen.
