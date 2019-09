With another wave of deliveries in the Netherlands, Tesla Model 3 has become the best-selling car in the country for the year as it now surpasses 10,000 units.



Since the European launch of the Model 3 earlier this year, the vehicle clearly reinvigorated Tesla’s sales on the continent.



Several markets in which Tesla was only delivering a few hundred cars per year when it was only Model S and Model X, like Austria, Belgium, Spain, and Italy, are now seeing thousands of deliveries.





Read Article