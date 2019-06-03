Tesla's Model 3 Dominates California's Alternative Powertrain Segment

According to a report issued by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), Tesla was the number one selling alternative powertrain brand in 2018, representing 29.

3% of the total market share. That number includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. When the numbers are limited to battery electric-only vehicle sales, the Model 3 then claims 55% of sales – 51,300 of the total 92,447 sold in 2018. Impressively, the Model 3 sales numbers alone represent more cars sold than the entirety of EV sales in California for 2017 which represents part of an overall increase of about 81% of total EVs sold. CNCDA’s report is good news for the green vehicle industry as a whole and numerically demonstrates Tesla’s leadership in the arena.

