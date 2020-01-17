Tesla's Model 3 Is Making A Serious Dent In The Entry Level Luxury Market

Since the Tesla Model 3 began initial deliveries in Summer 2017, figures show that the United States’ ten most popular petrol-powered luxury sedans have seen a decline in popularity. All ten of the sedans have experienced a drop in sales when comparing numbers from 2017 and 2019.

The sales figures for the Model 3 have shown a striking increase over the past two years since its release. But a report from wheelsjoint.com shows other automakers haven’t had the success Tesla has experienced.