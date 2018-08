Tesla already stated that the Model 3 outsold in July all other models from the mid-sized sedan segment in the U. S. But this new graph shows us how big the difference really is compared to a few particular models.



According to AID, around 13,000 Model 3 (numbers vary depending on estimations) were sold last month compared to just: ≈3,800 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

≈3,400 Audi A4

≈3,200 BMW 3-Series

≈2,100 Lexus IS



