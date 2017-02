Production of the Tesla Model 3 will start in July, the company has confirmed, but it is looking for a cash injection to help bring it to the market.

It had been thought that production of the mass-market electric car could be delayed until 2018, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed to investors in a conference call that it would produce more than 5000 Model 3s per week by the end of this year and 10,000 units per week by some point next year.